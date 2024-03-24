TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $262.46 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $262.46 million and $20.82 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00081069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001391 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,128,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,799,118 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

