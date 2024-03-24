Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

TRUMY stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.65. Terumo has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $41.19.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terumo will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

