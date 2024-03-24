Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $27.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,126,020 coins and its circulating supply is 975,481,516 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

