The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455,525 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,131. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

