The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $26.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 116.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 558,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 116.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

