The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $406.82. 2,190,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average is $355.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

