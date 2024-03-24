The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target to $6.00

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.30 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.37.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

NYSE UGP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.