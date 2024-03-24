The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $14.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

