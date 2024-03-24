The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.66. 6,393,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

