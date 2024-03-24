The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.70. 2,557,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.87. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.39.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

