The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Courant Investment Management LLC

Courant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 19.7% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $207.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.39.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

