The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 574,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.87. 7,144,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

