Timken (NYSE:TKR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Timken will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

