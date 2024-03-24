Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

TD opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.