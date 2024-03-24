Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.85. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 20,102 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0540376 earnings per share for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.