Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.65.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

TSE TOU opened at C$59.63 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.85 and a one year high of C$74.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00. Insiders bought 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,171,702 in the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.