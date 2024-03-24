Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
