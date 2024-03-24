Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.38.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $224.45 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $227.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $282,593,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.