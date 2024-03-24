Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

