Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.