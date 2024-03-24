Truist Financial Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $204.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

