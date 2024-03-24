Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.