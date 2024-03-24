Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UI. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.07. 60,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,432. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $272.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

