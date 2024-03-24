UBS Group Begins Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of ALGT opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

