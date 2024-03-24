UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.24.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

