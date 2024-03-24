Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 242,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

