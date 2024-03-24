Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Snowflake comprises about 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.03. 4,085,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

