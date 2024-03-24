UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.81

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.81 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.40). UIL shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 12,611 shares traded.

UIL Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.72. The firm has a market cap of £92.22 million, a P/E ratio of -207.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s payout ratio is -1,509.43%.

Insider Transactions at UIL

UIL Company Profile

In other news, insider David Shillson bought 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £9,633.72 ($12,264.44). 77.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

