UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.81

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.81 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.40). UIL shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 12,611 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.72. The firm has a market cap of £92.22 million, a P/E ratio of -207.55 and a beta of 0.74.
UIL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s payout ratio is -1,509.43%.
UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.
