Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $95.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.00711262 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00131157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00017577 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25341 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,276,367.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.