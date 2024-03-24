Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) PT Raised to $6.00

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.30 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 1.9 %

UGP stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

