Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 9.5% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

