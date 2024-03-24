Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.1 %

UNM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 874,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,841. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

