Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 25th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Unusual Machines Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of UMAC stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Unusual Machines has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It also operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

