Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.