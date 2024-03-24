Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $181.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

