Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

