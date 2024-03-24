Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQI stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

