Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

