Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. The stock had a trading volume of 286,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $364.88 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

