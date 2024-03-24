Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

