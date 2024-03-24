Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $28,000,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.