Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.