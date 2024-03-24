Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $84.99.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
