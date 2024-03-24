Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1,022.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,397 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.53. 101,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $179.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

