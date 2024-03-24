Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lifted by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 22.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $60,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.72 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

