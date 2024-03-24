Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

