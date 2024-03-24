Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 549.2% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

