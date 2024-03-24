Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.4% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.90.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $230.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

