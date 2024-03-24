Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 97,432 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

