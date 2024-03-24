Verge Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $95.89 million and $6.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,450.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00726022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00137633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00215145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00130936 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

