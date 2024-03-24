Verge (XVG) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.32 million and $6.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,508.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.28 or 0.00702800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00133807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00047604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00215403 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00055268 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

